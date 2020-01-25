Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

WYNN stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $54,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

