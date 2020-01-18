Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,333,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,809,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

