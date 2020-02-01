Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.25.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $20,771,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 243.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $7,556,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

