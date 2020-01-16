Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Down 0.8%

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.04), approximately 87,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 17,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.43.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

