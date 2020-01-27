X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Given $1.70 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. State Street Corp grew its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.15.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

