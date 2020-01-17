X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) Trading Down 0.2%

X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.08, approximately 3,159 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.63%.

