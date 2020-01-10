X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market To Reach USD 895.9 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

New York, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing use of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technologies, rising demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market was valued at USD 545.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 895.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 percent.

Growing applications of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy in the medical field is the major driver of market growth across the globe. XPS technique is usually used for plasma treatment of medical textiles. Plasma treatments involve repairing the damages that are caused to tissues during surgery or injury. Implantation of artificial meshes requires improvement in surface properties carried out by advanced XPS technology. Upgraded XPS technology is used for implantation of meshes that improve the surface quality. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy improves the quality of implantation material along with reducing the chances of surgical infections. XPS systems are also preferred in R&D activities to carry out drug discovery that requires surface analysis of chemical synthetic and biological compounds.

Extensive use of XPS devices for manufacturing commercial products will augment the industry growth in the near future. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy devices are used in the characterization of nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are analyzed for stability, environmental effects, and functional behaviors. Accurate and efficient element detection carried out by technologically advanced systems will ensure high demand for XPS in forthcoming years. For instance, surface refinement properties and electronic properties of graphene layers are obtained by utilizing upgraded XPS devices. Refined quality graphene Nanoparticles have industrial applications that prove beneficial for industry growth. While XPS is a fundamental method for probing interfacial interactions in bioengineering, research is increasingly focusing on using XPS as part of a suite of characterization tools.

Obvious synergies exist between XPS and ToF-SIMS, as evidenced by the large number of papers currently in the literature that use both of these techniques. More fundamental insight into, and improvements in, devices and technology are progressively coming from combining UHV surface analysis with techniques commonly used in colloids and surface science (e.g., AFM) and biological assays, such as ELISA, immunostaining, and polymerase chain reactions (PCR). This is where XPS can be used for its strengths in quantifying surface contamination, verifying surface chemistry, and determining changes in surface chemistry after biological . However, this is not to say that there are no opportunities for developments in XPS.

Today multivariate statistical analysis (MVSA) routines are increasingly being developed today to assist in the interpretation of XPS data, particularly with results from imaging studies. Multivariate image analysis (MIA) methods such as scatter diagrams, principal component analysis (PCA), and classification methods are used to extract maps of pure components from degradation and images-to- spectra data sets. Walton and Fairley have shown that by maintaining the relationship between images and spectra, it is possible to progress beyond the application of spectroscopic processing to multispectral imaging data sets, by utilizing the three- dimensional information contained in such data sets, to therefore improve both the processing and the visualization of the data.

With the ongoing development of depth profiling of biological materials being made possible by the introduction of the polyatomic ion guns, groups are just beginning to explore the applications of MVSA to explore biological systems. Studies from Artyushkova have used principal component analysis (PCA) to analyze quantitative XPS data, combining elemental and chemical species data as a function of sputter time to explore the structure of a yeast cell, with the final aim of exploring cell-directed assembly. Of course, the ongoing close relationship between XPS and ToF-SIMS development will be of significant benefit as the sample-preparation techniques and cryogenic stages that have been developed for ToF-SIMS can be directly translated to XPS analysis However, the high capital requirement for manufacturing XPS devices may restrain the growth to some extent.

