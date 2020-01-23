X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Trading Down 3.1%

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X T L Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.95.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

