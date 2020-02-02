X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.16, 3,712 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.21% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

