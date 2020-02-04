X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BATS HYIH opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $23.75.

