X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, approximately 186 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

