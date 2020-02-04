X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2464 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 10,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,418. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

