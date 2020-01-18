Xaar (LON:XAR) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of XAR traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.30 ($0.62). 141,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.16. Xaar has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.13).

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

