XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XBIT shares. ValuEngine lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. XBiotech has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

