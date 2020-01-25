XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of XBIT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 1,383,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,010. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter worth $135,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

