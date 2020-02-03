XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

XBIT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.64. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

