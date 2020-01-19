XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $24.30 on Friday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 259,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes