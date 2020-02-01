Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

