Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XEL. Cfra upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?