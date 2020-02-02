Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

XEL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Green Investing