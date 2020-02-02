Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

XEL stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 126.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

