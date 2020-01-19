Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,628. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 125.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

