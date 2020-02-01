Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

Xencor stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading