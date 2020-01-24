Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 206,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

