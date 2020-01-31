Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

