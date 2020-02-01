Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 206,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,589 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?