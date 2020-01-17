Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,702,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 206,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

