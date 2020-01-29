Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $395.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks