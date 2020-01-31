Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.74) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.73). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,440,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 348,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 81,209 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

