Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.48. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com