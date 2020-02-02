Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.01. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 3,684,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

