Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives $40.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 4,380,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

