Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Xerox’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $35.52 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Roth IRA