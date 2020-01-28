Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

NYSE XRX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 402,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. Xerox has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

