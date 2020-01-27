Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Xerox has set its FY19 guidance at $4.00-4.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE XRX opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

