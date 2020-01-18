Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.48.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,561,000 after acquiring an additional 869,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

