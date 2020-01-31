Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns Buy Rating from Cascend Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cascend Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Cascend Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. 321,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

