Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Xilinx stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 115.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 546.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

