Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Xilinx stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 298,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

