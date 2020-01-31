Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XLNX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

