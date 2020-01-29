Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

