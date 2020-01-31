Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Xilinx traded as low as $85.71 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 1602958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?