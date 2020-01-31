Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. 6,935,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating