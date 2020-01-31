Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading Down 10.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Xilinx traded as low as $88.02 and last traded at $88.06, 17,106,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 321% from the average session volume of 4,065,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

