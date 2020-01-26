Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $100.80 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

