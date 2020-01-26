Xilinx (XLNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $100.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices