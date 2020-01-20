XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

XOMA stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com