XP (NYSE:XP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE XP opened at $37.61 on Monday. XP has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

