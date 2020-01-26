XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Down 6%

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.53, 2,101,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,381,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XP stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 592,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,000. XP accounts for about 8.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.11% of XP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

