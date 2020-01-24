XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.30, but opened at $40.59. XP shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 83,699 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: FinTech